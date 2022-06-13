Residents in Leominster area can have their say on development plan

Herefordshire countryside. Picture: Herefordshire Council

A consultation is being held that sets out possible options for potential strategic development areas for each of Herefordshire's market towns.

It's all part of the preparation of a new local plan.

The council says the consultation doesn’t present firm proposals but looks at different ways that the market towns and rural areas could be developed.

The options suggest potential areas for new development and for revising the rural settlement hierarchy which considers ways to distribute development to fewer settlements than currently identified in the Herefordshire Core Strategy.

Consultation events will be held at Market Place in Leominster from 10am to 12 noon on Friday, July 1. There will also be a consultation event at Market Hall in Kington, from 10am to 12 noon on July 8.

The whole 'Place Shaping' consultation process on the Local Plan 2021-2041 will run for six weeks until Friday July 29 2022. It started on Monday (June 13).

The outcomes of this consultation together with the results of the other local plan consultations undertaken during 2022 will be used to prepare a draft local plan, policies and proposals. Further consultation on a draft local plan will be undertaken in 2023.

For more information on the Local Plan 2021-2041 and to complete the place shaping consultation online go to https://hlp.commonplace.is/