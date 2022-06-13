Hot spell of weather heading towards Shropshire

Picture: Met Office

The Met Office says it will be the first hot spell of weather of the year for some parts of the UK as high pressure dominates.

A hot plume of air is heading up from Spain and Portugal where it is forecast to be absolutely roasting.

From temperatures in the low 20s Celsius on Tuesday the temperature is forecast to tick up day on day.

The Midlands could see temperatures in the mid 20s on Wednesday, 26 on Thursday and 27-29 on Friday.

Hottest temperatures are forecast for the south and east of the UK where the temperatures are set to rise into the low 30s Celsius.

Levels of skin burning ultra violet light are also forecast to be high or very high.

Forecasters say there is uncertainty about what the weather will do at the weekend.