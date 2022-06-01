Weather forecast looking good for Shropshire's Platinum Jubilee parties

The weather should be good for the Jubilee street parties

After an unsettled start to the week, the Met Office is forecasting the weather over the bank holiday weekend to be mostly dry and increasingly warm.

However, there will be a continued chance of small showers, as thousands will be taking to the streets for Platinum Jubilee street parties.

Revellers going to outdoor celebrations have been instructed by the Met Office to note the UV levels, which are expected to be moderate or high, and to "keep the hats and sunscreen ready."

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "Some may see an unsettled start to the long weekend, however, it will be much more settled for many, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures could reach 26C in the south on Friday, although this will likely be the warmest day and later in the weekend the highest temperatures are likely to be in the northwest."

The temperatures are likely to peak at around 20-22C on Thursday, and it is expected to be bright on Friday with the possibility of isolated showers.