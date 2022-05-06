Dig out your factor 50, the sun’s on its way

Visitors to Holland Park, London, enjoy the sunshine amongst banks of tulips. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Temperatures soared into the mid-twenties in parts of the South East, which was warmer than Majorca.

It was cooler and more unsettled in the West Midlands, although we have been promised sunnier times ahead.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth issued a warning to Britons who might be looking forward to making the most of the weather when the sun emerges. Temperatures in our region are likely to rise steadily over the next week, possibly reaching the mid-20s by next weekend.

“UV levels will likely be high,” she said. “Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended.”

Ms Shuttleworth said that temperatures are expected to be “much warmer than average” through May.