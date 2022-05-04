Busnant Holiday Park - from UK Grid Reference Finder.

Gareth Lewis of Busnant Holiday Park wants to convert a field to take an extra 17 static caravans.

Agents Hughes Architects explained the application in a planning statement.

Hughes architects said: “The proposal is to expand the current holiday park of 30 static caravans, with an additional 17 units.

“The existing park benefits from generous space around the caravans for the use of visitors

“An overly cramped development would reduce the attractiveness of the existing park.

“A key feature of this kind of scheme is the lower density of units on site

allowing greater privacy and exclusivity, and also a site which is more

attractive in appearance and less intrusive in this rural setting.”

A scheme for 29 caravans, nearly doubling the caravan park was knocked back by Powys planners in December 2021.

This was because the proposal had “failed to demonstrate” that it would not cause problems to the River Wye SAC (Special Area of Conservation) due to phosphate contamination.

Hughes Architects believe that the revised and smaller proposal will “demonstrate” that the scheme will not “cause deterioration” to the River Wye SAC.

Hughes Architects added: “The application site forms a logical extension to an established, popular, family-run tourism business.”

“The proposal will contribute to a healthy and diverse local economy while preserving and where possible enhancing local characteristics and amenity and safeguarding strategic resources and assets.”

The council’s flood risk and sustainable drainage engineer Johanne Williams has looked at the application and advised that a small part of the site is in a flood zone.

Mr Williams said: “The applicant would need to consider how surface water run-off from the surrounding land will be controlled without exacerbating or creating any flooding problems on site or elsewhere.”

Powys planners have until June 9 to decide the application.