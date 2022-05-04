More 'finds' in the great Shropshire meteorite search

Louise Whitfield and Rose Phillips, with rocks found in their garden

But people in the area are still searching their gardens, nearby pavements and all around their properties for pieces of rock which may have fallen from outer space.

The latest 'find' was by reader Louise Whitfield and Rose Phillips, of Oakengates, who found pieces of rock at their property in Corfield Crescent.

Rose said: "If it isn't meteor rock I'm not sure what it is because it has only appeared in the garden in the last two weeks. I was doing the weeding a few weeks ago and it wasn't there then,"

Rocks found by Louise Whitfield and Rose Phillips

The Shropshire Star contacted Dr Aine O'Brien, who studies the subject at the University of Glasgow and was part of the team that discovered the Winchcombe fall in the Cotswolds last year, where 600 grammes of meteorite fell in the area.

Dr O'Brien was also part of the Uk Fireball Alliance team who searched the Shropshire area, particularly in the Condover and Dorrington area for meteorites after the shower, on April 13.

She said: "We have been inundated with over 100 e-mails from possible sightings in the area, none of which have been confirmed by the Natural History Museum as meteors.

"In the case of Louise's rock it is bobbly on top and not as smooth as we would expect a meteorite to be, though colour-wise it is right.

"But we would rather have false sightings than none at all and experience has told us that the meteors can be found months later, particularly in fields where we were searching extensively. But they will be worked on over the coming weeks and the farmers could come up with something.