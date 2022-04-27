Market Drayton next in line to get new electric vehicle charging points

An electric vehicle charging point

Market Drayton Town Council published the new location for the electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs) on their Facebook page on Monday, April 25.

The post has illustrated six parking bays at the Queen Street car park in the centre of the town, where the EVCPs will be installed.

It comes as towns across Shropshire have taken steps to install electric vehicle charging points, as part of the Agile Streets project.

These Shropshire charging points can already be found at Severn Street Car Park, Bridgnorth, Oak Street Car Park, Oswestry, Abbey Foregate Car Park, Shrewsbury and Brownlow Street, Whitchurch.

With the Government's plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, towns in the county are planning ahead with the installation of EV infrastructure.

Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire, said: “The new EV charging points in Market Drayton are welcome and this will help overcome one of the significant barriers for residents switching to electric vehicles, the current lack of infrastructure – particularly in rural areas.

"I’d like to see more grants to parish and town councils to enable then to install electric vehicle charging facilities at village and community halls for the use of local residents.