Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Earth Day: Shropshire Conservative MP calls for financial system to prioritise nature

By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

A Shropshire MP has marked today's (Friday) Earth Day by calling for a big change in the financial system.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne speaking in the House of Commons
Ludlow MP Philip Dunne speaking in the House of Commons

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne chairs the House of Commons’ Environmental Audit Committee, and he joined MPs from the Conservative Environment Network in calling for investment in recovery schemes.

He also wants to see further measures to secure the UK’s place as the global leader in green finance.

Mr Dunne said: “Today is Earth Day, and this year’s theme is ‘invest in our planet’, which is why I’m calling for further action to green our financial system.

"While there have been welcome steps, there is still more to do to prioritise nature within our financial system and its investment decisions, alongside net zero.

"Investment in nature needs to ramp up, not only to reduce our emissions, but also to help protect and restore the wildlife and biodiversity that is currently at risk.”

Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.

Environment
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News