Earth Day: Shropshire Conservative MP calls for financial system to prioritise nature

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne speaking in the House of Commons

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne chairs the House of Commons’ Environmental Audit Committee, and he joined MPs from the Conservative Environment Network in calling for investment in recovery schemes.

He also wants to see further measures to secure the UK’s place as the global leader in green finance.

Mr Dunne said: “Today is Earth Day, and this year’s theme is ‘invest in our planet’, which is why I’m calling for further action to green our financial system.

"While there have been welcome steps, there is still more to do to prioritise nature within our financial system and its investment decisions, alongside net zero.

"Investment in nature needs to ramp up, not only to reduce our emissions, but also to help protect and restore the wildlife and biodiversity that is currently at risk.”