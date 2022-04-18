Liberal Democrats call for an end to bonuses for water company bosses

They want the practice of handing out the bonuses to be halted under the rivers are cleaned up.

An analysis of company house records by the Welsh Liberal Democrats shows that the bosses of Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water have awarded themselves over £930,000 in bonuses over the past two years while those at Severn Trent, which covers parts of mid Wales also awarded themselves bonuses of £5.56 million.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: "Water companies are allowed to pump raw sewage into our precious rivers and lakes while awarding themselves obscene bonuses.

“I’ve watched first-hand as my local river, the River Wye struggles to survive. It has been given just two years until it is declared biologically dead. We cannot put off action any longer.