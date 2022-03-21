Telford to be given an eight week spring clean

Telford is planning a clean up

Telford & Wrekin Council's Big Pride in Our Community Spring Clean-up will see sustained activity across the borough for the next eight weeks.

During this time, the council will carry out grass cutting, bulb planting, trimming of vegetation, footpath edging, the repairing of fences, benches and signs, the painting of bins, bollards and railings, and taking part in the national Great British Spring Clean.

The work is being carried out as part of the council's Pride in Our Community programme, which invests £50 million to keep our neighbourhoods clean, green, and safe.

In addition to day-to-day street cleaning, grounds maintenance, and enforcement actions, Community Action Teams (CATs) will pick up extra jobs based on what's needed.

The CATs, jointly funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and participating town or parish councils, work hard on the small improvements that make a big difference.

This spring, the CATs will be clearing weeds from footpaths, cutting back overgrown shrubs and sign cleaning.

As part of the Big Pride in Our Community Spring Clean-up, the council is again organising local efforts to take part in the Great British Spring Clean.

This year's event starts on the March 25, where plenty of litter picks will be happening in local communities across the borough.

The council's efforts with the Great British Spring Clean led to the shortlisting of Telford and Wrekin as finalists for the Keep Britain Tidy Network Awards 2022.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: "The council's teams will be heading out this spring to ensure our neighbourhoods are clean, green and safe, as part of our commitment to creating a better borough.

"This work makes a real difference to our borough, and the efforts contribute to making Telford and Wrekin a great place to live.

"We know that people want to live in areas where parks, streets, and open spaces are looked after.

"In particular, our Community Action Teams (CATs) across Telford and Wrekin will be coming into their own this spring.

"Each one is supported through funding from town and parish councils and £1.6 million match funding from Telford & Wrekin Council.

"Our teams have done a fantastic job in educating and supporting local groups and residents to keep our open spaces clean, green and safe.

"This work is also a dual effort between ourselves and residents.

"Each year, hundreds of residents turn out to volunteer as part of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean.

"We also receive several reports from residents on work that needs to be done - if anyone wants to report issues to the council, they can do so on the council's website.