Diesel spill in the River Severn prompts investigation

By David Tooley

Experts from the Environment Agency are investigating the cause of diesel in the River Severn near Bridgnorth.

The Environment Agency is working to stop more water entering the River Severn. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids

The Environment Agency (EA) Midlands deployed booms to stop any more of the fuel from entering the river and said that they do not expect any impacts from incident.

The agency tweeted on Saturday: "We’ve been investing (sic) the cause of diesel in the #RiverSever (sic) near #Bridgnorth today.

Diesel can be seen on the surface of the water. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids

"We’ve deployed booms to help stop any more entering the river while we find the cause.

"Although it can look alarming we do not expect any environmental impacts."

The Environment Agency is investigating the cause of the spill. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids

The EA also posted photos on Twitter showing its team on site, a picture of diesel on the water surface, and the effect of the booms in containing the diesel spill.

The agency has been invited to comment further.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

