River Severn campaigner fears water company pledges just a PR exercise

English Bridge, Shrewsbury

Water giants Severn Trent and Anglian Water have pledged to accelerate efforts to protect UK rivers after the Government and regulators called on the sector to do more.

Jane Asterley Berry, a member of the Up Sewage Creek pressure group that has been highlighting the issue of discharges of raw sewage into the River Severn, was sceptical about recent announcements.

"They have a long way to swim to catch up on the historical underinvestment since the water companies were privatised," said Ms Asterley Berry who was speaking in a personal capacity.

"We do not know what the pledges they have made actually mean - it is all a bit vague and smells like a PR exercise. It needs to be a commitment."

She called for better data - including real time information on what is happening with sewage outflows and sewage plants. One of the pledges is to not have 20 outflows every year, but what does that mean? It is unspecific."

Liv Garfield, chief executive of Severn Trent, said the industry “hasn’t managed to keep pace with expectations” as she announced the latest plan.

“When you look at the evidence in the data, the situation improves year on year.”

One of the main commitments made by the firms is that they will ensure storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers, using Environment Agency measures.

Ms Garfield said Severn Trent will invest roughly £100 million each year into the plans.

She added: “The only way to make a real difference is to identify clear and actionable commitments and provide real transparency on our progress."

But Ms Asterley Berry wants to know who is going to foot the bill. "Who pays for that? The shareholders of the water companies, or us through our water bills?"

She was also sceptical about a Lib Dem call to force water companies to give local environmentalists a “seat at the table” of their management boards to combat sewage dumps.

The Lib Dem said through forcing water firms to accept local environmentalists on to their management boards, the public will be able to hold them to account.

“Local groups will hear first hand how bad the problem is from water companies and be able to release the details to the public,” the party said.

The Lib Dems said the move is inspired by the former frontman of the Undertones, Feargal Sharkey, who has campaigned to clean up Britain’s waterways.

Lib Dem former leader Tim Farron said: “The campaign to save our rivers from sewage has captured the public’s attention like nothing I’ve seen in years. We have to thank Feargal Sharkey for that.”

“I want to see a Feargal on the board of every water company, ensuring this scandal ends once and for all.”

Ms Asterley Berry said: "It would be a tokenistic exercise but the Lib Dems idea is worth exploring.

"You would have one environmentalist on the board against all the others. It isn't going to achieve what the Lib Dems want."

Last month, environment minister Rebecca Pow called on water companies to significantly improve their practices in England and Wales to support the local environment.