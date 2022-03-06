Antiques show Bargain Hunt arrival next week gives Shrewsbury site extra clean up incentive

The clean up operation has begun at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury after the recent flooding

With the BBC's Bargain Hunt antiques show set to descend on the Shrewsbury site next weekend (March 12 and 13) during an antiques fair there, the imperative on Saturday was to get the area looking reasonable for the cameras.

Another Community Clean-up Day is set to be organised in a couple of weeks' time to complete more jobs.

The clean up operation has begun at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury after the recent flooding

Damage from February's inundation is estimated to have cost at least £10,000 to the uninsured coffers of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society charity owner's coffers.

"That's probably the equivalent of three or four events before we even start," said Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive.

"When I talk to people in the summer and the river Severn is looking all nice and calm, they can't believe how much we flood. The amount of water is phenomenal."

The clean up operation has begun at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury after the recent flooding

When the site flooded in 2020 the damage was estimated at £15,000 but this time they were more prepared.

The volunteers who turned up on Saturday completed much of the mopping, sweeping, cleaning, shifting of flood debris and in removing damaged goods. Electrics bore the brunt and will need replacing.

"We are getting there," said Ian.

"We have the antiques event with Bargain Hunt next weekend so we wanted to make sure the site is presentable for that, but there is still plenty to do."