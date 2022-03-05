Volunteers needed to help wildlife and the RSPCA

An injured bird

A new drive to expand its team of dedicated Wildlife Casualty Volunteers (WCV) has been launched by the animal welfare charity to give invaluable support on the frontline in protecting sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

The charity has relaunched its recruitment drive to coincide with World Wildlife Day.

Volunteers collect sick, injured or orphaned birds and small mammals, and transport them to RSPCA wildlife centres, external wildlife rehabilitators or appropriate veterinary establishments – acting as first responders for the charity.

They also help release rehabilitated wildlife back into the environment from which they were rescued - something which can be incredibly rewarding for those passionate about animal welfare.

One of the volunteers

RSPCA chief inspector Kelly Lake said: “Our wildlife casualty volunteers are our first responders - offering crucial support and help to wildlife by transporting them for life-saving rehabilitation.

“Across England and Wales, our WCVs have helped us collect over 1,200 wild animals since the start of 2021; but we're looking to recruit even more to support our animal rescue teams to help even more animals in need.

"It's an incredibly rewarding role - providing a lifeline to animals; and even helping release them back to the wild after periods of rehabilitation and care.

“In Mid Wales, we urgently need more of these superhero first responders to volunteer with us - so we're really hoping anyone interested in getting up close to our beautiful wildlife, and transporting them to centres for urgent rehabilitation and care, will apply to join this amazing team.”

Inspector Richard Carr spent 18 months volunteering on weekends as a WCV, before later becoming a full-time RSPCA inspector.

"I've always been interested in wildlife, and was keen to get involved with the RSPCA - so volunteering a was a unique opportunity. I learned so much, and it really confirmed my passion and interest in animal welfare," he said.

“Whenever I was volunteering, I was always so struck by the passion the public had for wildlife and it was great to be able to do my bit to help - from collecting injured birds, to releasing hedgehogs, and so much more."

The volunteers need to be able to drive, and have access to their own vehicle. They also need their own smartphone - however, all other kit and training is provided by the RSPCA; and relevant expenses incurred are reimbursed.