The site of the new Aldi

Proposals for the new foodstore, substation, access, and car parking were recently given the green light on development land south of the huge Battlefield roundabout.

Even though traffic experts ran the rule over the plans for relocating Aldi's Arlington Way store and gave them the nod, some councillors don't believe it.

"There is quite often a queue from one traffic island to the next on the A49," said Labour councillor Kevin Pardy, who represents Sundorne at both Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

"I had my reservations about this at the time – and with the North West Relief Road it could get a lot worse."

Councillor Pardy added: "The highways information said it would be OK but this is a desktop procedure, where people don't come out and look at an area."

And he added that the planning committee structure means that councillors don't necessarily live in the area affected and "do not experience it".

"I know that they have got it wrong and I can guarantee there will be problems."

Battlefield town councillor Becky Wall, like many people who responded favourably to the plans, said she liked the idea of a new Aldi but that she thinks it is in the wrong place.

"I like the idea of it but I don't like the idea of where it is going," said Councillor Wall. "It is a nice idea for all the new jobs but I am sure that they must have other sites nearby."

She is also worried about traffic jams on the crucial giant roundabout.

Veteran countryside campaigner Selby Martin MBE, who is former chair and current trustee of the Council for the Protection of Rural England, helped save the site of the 1403 Battle of Shrewsbury from being redeveloped.

Mr Martin said: "I am not very happy about this being given permission. The amount of traffic that it will generate could affect people visiting the nearby visitor centre, but that is my personal opinion."

But Property director Bryn Richards, representing Aldi, told Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee the chain would not build a multi-million pound supermarket compromised by "dangerous" roads or queueing traffic.

Mr Richards pointed out that National Highways made no objection to the move, saying that based on its assessment the development would not result in any detrimental impact to the strategic road network.

"The proposal is therefore sound," he said. "We are not building a multi-million pound store which is compromised by queueing traffic that puts our customers off visiting again."