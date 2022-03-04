New flood alert in place near Bridgnorth - but no further rain forecast

Flood alerts are in place

Recent heavy rain has meant that river levels have risen at the Cosford river gauge but that no further rain is forecast.

The Environment Agency says it expects "flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the River from Crackley Bank to Bridgnorth.

"Other locations that may be affected include Ryton and Burcote.

"We expect river levels to remain high until Sunday, (March 6)."

The EA is advising people to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water.

Meanwhile a flood alert remains in place Wolverley to Newport where river levels are rising slowly.

"Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington. We expect river levels to remain high over the weekend. No further rainfall is forecast. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Another alert remains in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley

River levels are expected to peak at Cae Howel today, (Friday).