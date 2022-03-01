Shropshire council wants to hear from those affected by the floods as it bids for help

A flooded home in Melverley

Last month say devastating floods hit Shropshire – for the third year running. Three of the five worst recorded flood events on the River Severn have been since 2020.

They have affected hundreds of people in the county, including in Bridgnorth, Clun, Ludlow, Melverley, Pentre and Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council said although it continued to work with the Government and Environment Agency on how this flooding can be addressed, it was important that those bodies understood the full scale of the impacts of the flooding, and provide communities with short, medium and long-term solutions.

A key element to support the council’s lobbying of the Government to allocate funds to the county will be evidencing the effect of flooding on residents, businesses and other organisations in Shropshire.

The council estimates that 280 properties in Shropshire were affected by flooding in February 2022, although this may not capture the true impact.

To do this, the council is encouraging all those who have suffered from flooding or have been impacted in other ways since 2020 to complete a short form to help it capture the true picture of how flooding affects the county. The form can be found online on shropshire.gov.uk/flooded and takes just a few minutes to complete.

For those without Internet access, the form can also be completed by calling 0345 678 9006 between 8am-6pm Mondays to Fridays.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said people’s responses would support wider lobbying efforts to secure better help from the Government and Environment Agency for flood prevention measures in Shropshire.

“I have spoken to so many people across Shropshire over the last week who are once again desperate for a stop to the annual cycle of misery that floods cause," she said.

“We are lobbying the Government and Environment Agency hard, making the case for better flood defences for Shropshire.

“Having the most up-to-date information possible will be invaluable in making that case for Shropshire more strongly than ever, and reducing the risks of more people’s lives being ruined by floods.