New flood alert for the north Shropshire area

Flood alerts

The Environment Agency has issued a warning for the Tern and Perry catchments and say flooding is now possible for the Rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries.

"Flooding of farmland is expected between 3am and 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, March 1)," says an update.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

"We expect river levels to remain high until March 3. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. This message will be updated by 9am on March 1, or as the situation changes."

A flood alert remains in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence because river levels remain high and steady at Llanymynech gauge.