Suveys can help protect curlews and lapwings in Shropshire

A curlew. Photo: Rudy Cors

Lapwing and curlew have both suffered a huge population decline in the last 20 years both nationally and in Shropshire, and with the UK having 27 per cent of the world's population of curlew they have been held up at the country's highest bird conservation priority.

The Tanat to Perry Community Wildlife Group carries out surveys between April and mid June and will have training sessions for anyone who wants to get involved.

Spokesperson Leo Smith, said a meeting would be held at Morda Social Club near Oswestry on March 23 at 7.30pm to explain the plans.

"If you would like to do something to help stop the birds disappearing from the local countryside w would like you help.

"We need to know how many breeding pairs there are and where they are before we can try and help them.

"Our local Community Wildlife Group area extends from Oswestry to Kinnerley and from the Welsh border to Ruyton-X1-Towns. We hope to find te same as we id in 2019, 15 pairs of Curlew and over 40 pairs of Lapwing."

Mr Smith said the survey involved just three, hour visits, simple instructions and a map to record observations.