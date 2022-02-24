Snow falls across Shropshire as week of weather trouble continues

Snow falling in Shrewsbury on Thursday shortly before the town was basked in sunshine

Hilltops in Mid Wales and parts of Shropshire were already dusted with snow on Thursday morning before wintry showers landed on lower ground at lunchtime.

Snow was reported in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and elsewhere in north Shropshire as the weather switched between snow, sunshine and rain. However the wet ground means little snow has stuck to the ground.

It comes as riverside areas in the region continue to deal with serious flooding after three successive storms last week.

The Severn is now receding in all areas of Shropshire after peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many areas remain submerged.

Flurries of snow in Lawley. It's been a hell of a week for weather pic.twitter.com/KvyeWM2sOV — Rob Smith (@RobSmith_Star) February 24, 2022

Most Shrewsbury roads are back open - including the English and Welsh Bridges - and the 'danger to life' warning in Ironbridge has been removed.

However Bridgnorth is still heavily flooded and several roads in low town were still shut on Thursday morning as a result.

The Met Office was forecasting wintry showers would continue in Shropshire on and off throughout Thursday afternoon, and warned that brisk winds would make the maximum temperature of around 6C feel even colder.

The weather is expected to stay cold over the weekend, with widespread frost likely on Saturday and rain possible on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning, in force until 8pm on Thursday, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said heavy snow showers were expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

The last week has seen storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin cause problems across the country and about 400 properties have been flooded.

On Thursday, the Environment Agency had 51 flood warnings and 42 flood alerts in place.