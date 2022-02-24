Salmon and sea trout will be protected on the River Severn in Wales in new laws

A salmon being released back into the river

Natural Resources Wales is introducing restrictions on salmon fishing on the River Severn in response to the decline in migratory salmon stocks.

Numbers are currently among the lowest on record and are below sustainable levels.

The new byelaws which come into force on March 1 will be consistent with the approach already taken by the Environment Agency in England.

Natural Resources Wales says the byelaws will improve the chances of salmon and sea trout surviving to reach their spawning streams, helping the recovery and the long-term sustainability of these iconic species.

They will mean the mandatory release of all salmon and sea trout caught by rod and line and well as restrictions to angling fishing methods in order to improve the handling and survival of released salmon.

This will include a ban on all bait fishing for salmon and sea trout, the mandatory use of barbless hooks and restrictions on hook type, size, and their number.

Ben Wilson, Principal Fisheries Advisor for Natural Resources Wales, said: “We are committed to protecting our precious salmon stocks for future generations to enjoy. This is why our ‘Plan of Action’ requires us to take a wide range of steps to limit the many pressures that affect our salmon and sea trout stocks. Byelaws to improve fish survival are just one of those steps.

“We have continuing concerns around the numbers of salmon and sea trout returning to our rivers. Put simply, there are just not enough adult fish spawning to sustain stocks at their current levels or to prevent further decline.

“Just as the Severn is an iconic river, salmon and sea trout are iconic fish and we firmly believe that the new byelaws, along with a range of other measures such as tackling agricultural pollution, improving water quality and improving habitats, are vital for the future of salmon and sea trout.

“It is also really important that we provide an integrated whole-catchment approach for our border rivers, and we are working with the EA to ensure we are consistent in our approach to managing our fish stocks.

“We continue to work with the fishing communities, and all those with a stake in our river environments to protect our fish and fisheries for future generations to enjoy. The byelaws will be a positive step in helping to achieve this.”