Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils are urging George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to give funding to support the response to this month’s floods.

It follows a visit by Mr Eustice to Shrewsbury and Ironbridge after floods in February 2020, which he described as "a once in a century event".

This week’s floods have seen higher river levels and hundreds of homes and businesses flooded yet again.

Shropshire has, since 2020, seen three of the five worst ever recorded flood events.

In a letter to Mr Eustice, the leaders of both councils say that the floods are placing a huge amount of stress and pressure on to residents, businesses and communities alike, and that the situation is unsustainable.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council leader, said: “Flooding is becoming the new normal, so our residents and businesses need to be more protected and better prepared. It is not only emergency funding that is needed. Of the 80 Severe Flood Alerts recently issued, 44 applied to the River Severn, 60 miles of which flow through Shropshire. We need the government to support our efforts and develop a much-needed long-term solution.

“We are actively working with the River Severn Partnership and with the Environment Agency to develop a range of strategies: however, we do need the government to commit to work with us and find solutions that can mitigate the devastating effects of the flooding we now so regularly experience.”

Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “We need to see changes to the local government funding formula to support both our role as Lead Local Flood Agencies, and allow us to support investment in flood defences to recognise rural need, heritage, history and tourism. The Ironbridge Gorge is the only World Heritage Site in the West Midlands area and we need to find a more permanent solution to protect it.