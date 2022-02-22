The River Severn burst it\'s banks near Llandrinio Bridge.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, February 22, staff were praised for their response in dealing with Storms Eunice and Franklin, but questions were asked as to who would pick up the tab.

Council leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris said: “There will be a significant cost to the floods and storms and clear up that we’ve been through over the weekend, how will we cope with that in terms of funding?

“It’s a big cost to the public purse.”

Head of finance Jane Thomas said: “We don’t fully understand the costs at the moment that will be worked out.

“We recently had an allocation to cover the Storm Dennis costs (February 2020) which is now over two years ago.

“We’ve had just over £1 million to offset that cost which is pleasing to see.”

Ms Thomas explained that Storm Dennis funding came out of the Welsh Government’s Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme.

Ms Thomas said: “As part of that scheme there is a threshold that we have to meet ourselves which for last year was just over £500,000.

“So, we incur that cost ourselves and then Welsh Government meet 85 per cent of any costs above that.

“There is an expectation that they will support us for some of those costs, but we’ll need to work that through.”

Director of environment and economy Nigel Brinn said that the council had already been in touch with the Welsh Government on the situation.

Mr Brinn said: “My concern is that we won’t get over the threshold for the scheme as it’s over £500,000.

“There will be a significant cost of clearance and we’ll review the work that’s required.”

Earlier in the meeting Cllr Harris had thanked all the council staff and councillors who had been involved in “events over the last few days.”

Cllr Harris said: “The storms really have been something else that have had to be dealt with the whole length of the county.

“Ultimately in the north where the River Severn burst its banks was probably hit worse – I know that some were out all night.”

Environment portfolio holder Councillor Heulwen Hulme said: “There’s been considerable devastation and now the clean-up operation has to start.

“Thank you to the communities where flooding has occurred they have really pulled together and supported each other and have been tremendous.