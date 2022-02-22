Rescues, evacuations and 'danger to life' warning as Shropshire awaits flood carnage

Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn at Greyfriars Bridge

The effects of Storm Franklin have prompted Salopians with homes and businesses near the river to scramble to pack their bags and protect their belongings ahead of an expected deluge of water.

It was predicted that the river level record of 5.25m would be smashed by more than a metre at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge gauge, however revised estimates suggest it will peak at 5.2m – still close to the record.

In Ironbridge, a "danger to life" red flood warning was issued, with a statement on the government's flood checking service saying: "There is a risk that the barriers will overtop, posing a significant risk to life. Residents must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk."

Over the border in Llanlinam, near Newtown, seven people had to be rescued from cars on Sunday afternoon, and another four had to be helped free from cars near Llanymynech in the early hours of Monday morning.

Several major roads were closed, while communities prepared for the worst.

Motorists parked at the NCP Car Park in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, had to move quickly to get out in time

Resident Chris Allen, who lives in one of the oldest houses in Shrewsbury town centre next to Greyfriars Bridge, has again watched his entire back garden and shed go underwater, while his cellar has also filled up. He's put down sandbags for the first time, and is hopeful the peak levels are not as extreme as predicted.

"I have been living here 18 years and the last couple of years are the highest I've known it," he said.

Chris has been working from home, but has been finding himself distracted by checking on the river, adding that if it was a "one off, you can live with it but it's not anymore."

The Coleham area was quiet as residents and businesses got ready. Longden Coleham was closed and several shops had their new flood gates installed for the first time.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday said her "heart breaks" for businesses facing floods yet again, but believes the community is well-prepared.

The swans at Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

"It's good to see the flood gates up. We're hoping they are going to make a difference.

"The shops are so important for our Belle Vue and Coleham community, and we just want them to get through with the least pain possible. My heart breaks for them, but everybody seems better prepared."

She also raised concerns about people driving in the area, causing waves to cascade into people's properties. And she said Environment Agency estimates "caused huge upset" due to the vast fluctuations.

"I'm sure it's difficult to get it right, but there seems to have been huge variations," she said.

Flooding may not float everyone's boat, but a group of university students living at Coleham Head tried to make the best of a bad situation.

Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

Harri Herniman was relaxing in a dinghy while chatting with house mate Jay Manuel. "I bought this last year but it arrived the day after the floods stopped," he said. "When we went to university this morning there was no water in the road," he added as the water gradually filled the road.

"The house is fine so far, there's water in the garage and the garden and a bit in the hallway. We've just cleared everything out from the garage and moved things upstairs.

As people evacuate their homes in Ironbridge, some business owners were temporarily shutting up shop ahead of the deluge.

The river is expected to peak at 6.6m to 7m on Tuesday evening.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: "You just really feel for those people who are affected. I wish it was possible to make sure nowhere flooded at all but without wholesale changes further up the river.

"I just hope this is it for the winter."

Harri Herniman, in the dinghy, and Jay Manuel at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury

The predicted peak in Bridgnorth is expected to be 5m to 5.5m on Wednesday – meaning the record of 5.26m in November 2000 is under threat.

Town councillor Ian Wellings, said: "We tried to help people yesterday as much as we can with sandbags and things like that but if the flooding reaches the levels of the last two years up then people are going to suffer - particularly those in Severn Terrace, which is likely to get covered again.

"We liaise and try to work with the national flood forum but they are going to be inundated at the moment and again there is only so much they can do.

"Like it or not, Bridgnorth is a smaller town and the likes of Shrewsbury and Worcester will take priority, or have more resources and people to deal with the flooding.

Properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks are expected to be affected.

Ironbridge has a severe flood warning in place

A pub near Oswestry had to close due to the high river levels. Andrew Blair, who runs the at the Royal Hill pub in Edgeley with Kerry Jones, said: "The flooding is the worst I have ever seen. We have closed the pub because it is impossible for anyone to get through the floods.

"We're not worried because the pub never floods.

"Hopefully we will be open again towards the end of the second half of the week, hopefully on Wednesday depending what happens with the water."

Parts of Bridgnorth are also flooded

In Mid Wales, several major roads were closed, causing traffic chaos.

The Rivers Severn, Vynwy and Cain all burst their banks as river levels rose.

Powys county councillor Karl Lewis the flooding left Llandinam looking like a "disaster zone", and in Newtown the height of the Severn, 4.2m, broke previous records as it rose two metres in 24 hours.