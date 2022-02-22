Further flooding expected as river levels creep up further in Shropshire

Shrewsbury could be hit by further flooding on Tuesday

Residents in parts of Ironbridge have now been asked to leave their homes as a danger to life critical incident was declared along the River Severn.

Water levels on the Severn north of Shropshire and over the Welsh border reached record levels with Storm Franklin following hot on the heels of storms Dudley and Eunice, and the torrent of water moving quickly downstream to Shrewsbury and Ironbridge Gorge.

In the county town some streets were under water and once again businesses in Coleham were submerged.

But it was in Ironbridge and further downstream at Bewdley where the Environment Agency upgraded the flood risk to severe with water at risk of topping the barriers along The Wharfage.

Residents of about 60 properties were asked to leave their homes and businesses.

Councillor Shaun Davies leader of Telford and Wrekin Council working with emergency services said it was vital that residents along the Wharfage leave their properties as there was a danger to life.

Ironbridge has been hit with a severe 'danger to life' flood warning

"The Environment Agency has declared a critical incident and we have make available hotel rooms so that people can be safe and warm over the next couple of days. There is a real risk that water levels will over top the barriers and we do know know what the effect of the force of the water would have on properties.

"This will be as bad as, if not worse than 2020, which, were were told, was a once-in-a-100-year event.

"Let's be safe rather than sorry. It is much better to have a night our two away from your home in the interests of the emergency services - who may not be able to come to your rescue should things go wrong."

Marc Lidderth, flood management spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "What we are seeing is that the current forecast levels are going to be high and we could see the over-topping of the barriers which is why we issued the severe flood warning.

"The peak isn't probably going to be until Tuesday afternoon but the water is likely to top the barriers and we ask people to be vigilant and follow our social media messages and the advice given through the government website.