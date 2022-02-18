Notification Settings

Storm Eunice: LIVE updates as region braces for impact of 70mph winds

ShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Follow the latest updates live as Storm Eunice brings winds of up to 70mph to the region.

Storm Eunice follows shortly after Storm Dudley, which felled trees including here in Little Hay, Staffordshire
Millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day, as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK.

Many schools, roads and businesses have shut, with major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris.

An amber weather alert is in place for the entirety of the Midlands and Mid Wales which warns of a "good chance" that debris could cause a danger to life and that damage to buildings is likely.

Further south in the county, extremely rare red warnings have been issued due to predicted gusts of 90mph.

Meanwhile flooding remains a risk across the West Midlands, with barriers up along the River Severn in Shrewsbury and Bewdley as water levels continue to rise.

We're bringing you the latest updates live from across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.

  • Follow the latest in our live blog below - it may take a few seconds to load.

