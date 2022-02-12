Eco activists urge customers to 'break up' with Barclays in Shrewsbury protest

Protest at Barclays

Fifteen members of Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury wanted to highlight the funding of fossil fuels and give reasons why they should ‘break up with Barclays’ before Valentine's Day.

Protesters chatted to customers and shoppers inside and outside the branch in Castle Street and handed out leaflets encouraging people to switch banks. A small group staged a sit in inside the bank.

Group spokesperson Sharuff Morsa said: ‘This Valentine’s Day we’re asking customers to realise that Barclays isn’t their friend.

"The bank promises they’re going green, but behind our backs they’re cheating on us and getting dirty with fossil fuel companies.

"As the world tries to stop the climate crisis and what Boris Johnson called 'the collapse of civilisation', Barclays is making huge profits from investing in coal, oil, gas, fracking, Arctic drilling and Amazon deforestation."

The Shrewsbury protest is one of dozens of protests happening across the Midlands this month.

Last week Oswestry campaigners ‘cleaned’ the town’s branch of Barclays, while similar protests have sprung up in Leicester, Chesterfield, Nottingham and Coventry.

The spokesperson added: "Instead of being a force for good, they’re killing us with their investments. We’ve had enough and this Valentine’s Day we’re breaking up with them."