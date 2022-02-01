Unlocking the Severn, premier to be screened of the environmental success of the River

An exhibition about the project

Unlocking the Severn is the film that looks at the project of the same name that was launched in 2018 to return the Shad to the length of the river.

Since the beginning those involved in the project have been working with award-winning film-maker Nina Constable and experienced broadcaster Monty Halls to document the progress working towards the goal.

A spokesman for the project, which includes the Canal River Trust, Severn Rivers Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England said: "Now, we enter the final year of our project, eagerly anticipating this year’s historic shad run with 158 miles of river habitat finally unlocked we are thrilled to present the completed documentary that tells our project’s story."

The film will be hosted online on Zoom at 7.30pm on February 16 followed by a question and answer event. The discussion and Q+A must be booked in advance to attend via .eventbrite.co.uk/e/documentary-film-premiere-discussion-and-qa-tickets-256711339527. The public film premiere will take place via YouTube at 7.45pm.