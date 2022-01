Tenbury Wells under water

Drop-in sessions were held over two days in November with the Environment Agency and River Severn Partnership saying that the work continues.

In a Tenbury Wells Flood Risk Management Scheme project update this week they said surveys are due to be completed in the coming weeks in key locations around the town, including along Kyre Brook and in Burford.

"Discussions are ongoing with key heritage stakeholders and the Hereford Anglican Church to develop a design to best increase resilience of St. Mary's Church whilst not compromising the integrity of the proposed flood defence," said the update.

"We are continuing to progress with the Environmental Impact Assessment, which forms part of the planning process for the scheme, and engineering options for the Burgage recreation ground, Church Street, Teme Bridge and the Kyre Brook.

"We have made good progress on the design of the scheme, with the majority agreed by the design team and key stakeholders. The remainder of the scheme design is also progressing well," they add.

"Once we have the final designs agreed we will share them with you."

The aim is to start construction by late 2022/ early 2023.

Regular updates are available via https://consult.environmentagency.gov.uk/west-midlands/tenbury-wells-flood-risk-management-scheme.