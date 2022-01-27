Notification Settings

Ludlow MP puts Prime Minister on the spot over river water quality

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire MP has publicly called on the Prime Minister to make water companies invest much more in treatment to help clean up the nation's rivers.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne

Philip Dunne, the Tory MP for Ludlow, chairs the influential parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee which recently published a hard hitting report on water quality in rivers.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (Jan 26) Mr Dunne welcomed measures being taken in the Environment Act but wants the Government to go further.

One of his committee's recommendations was that the Government should give guidance to water regulator Ofwat to require water companies to invest much more in water treatment.

"Will he encourage his Secretary of State to give this guidance in the strategic policy statement to Ofwat expected shortly?" asked Mr Dunne.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he welcomed the committee's report but did not comment on Mr Dunne's question.

He said: "This Government is going further and faster than any other Government hitherto to protect and improve the health of our rivers and seas."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

