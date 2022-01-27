Celebrate Shropshire food with a lamb supper

Grant Wilson, the Discovery Centre Manager

Grant Wilson, the manager at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, will be preparing a slap-up meal on the evening of February 18

"We know that the lamb produced in the Shropshire Hills is amongst the finest in the world," said a spokesperson for the centre. "We also know that nobody is shouting about it, so we thought it was about time someone did."

The lamb will have been reared within the Shropshire Hills, where sheep farming helps support the whole rural economy whilst preserving the beautiful upland areas so loved by walkers, horse riders and mountain bikers.

The centre's charitable mission is to connect people to the food, history and landscape of the Shropshire Hills, and this year it will also draw on the influence of the eastern Mediterranean flavours.