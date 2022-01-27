Notification Settings

Celebrate Shropshire food with a lamb supper

Published:

Champions of local food will be serving up a Shropshire lamb supper to showcase how it helps support the local economy and landscape.

Grant Wilson, the Discovery Centre Manager
Grant Wilson, the manager at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, will be preparing a slap-up meal on the evening of February 18

"We know that the lamb produced in the Shropshire Hills is amongst the finest in the world," said a spokesperson for the centre. "We also know that nobody is shouting about it, so we thought it was about time someone did."

The lamb will have been reared within the Shropshire Hills, where sheep farming helps support the whole rural economy whilst preserving the beautiful upland areas so loved by walkers, horse riders and mountain bikers.

The centre's charitable mission is to connect people to the food, history and landscape of the Shropshire Hills, and this year it will also draw on the influence of the eastern Mediterranean flavours.

Tickets for the lamb supper are priced at £20 and booking is essential. The menu is also on the website here: https://www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/event/shropshire-lamb-supper/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

