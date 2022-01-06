Snow forecast across region after England's coldest night of the year

Snow in Longden, Shrewsbury, in January 2021. Photo: Robyn Thomas.

After a mild start to 2022, temperatures have sunk back down to their usual levels for the time of year, bringing some snow with them.

In the nearby Black Country, more snow fell on Thursday morning with heavy snow reported in Wolverhampton and Upper Gornal.

Heavy snow is expected, with two weather warnings - one for snow and another for snow and ice - in place across Staffordshire, as well as much of the north of England and Scotland.

However, Shropshire is expected to miss the worst of the snowfall.

In its Thursday forecast, the Met Office says: "It will cloud over during the morning as outbreaks of rain and hill snow arrive from the west. This will clear eastwards towards evening leaving scattered wintry showers. Maximum temperature 7C."

Temperatures across the West Midlands are forecast to dip to 2C on Thursday night, but could feel like -3C at times.

Heavy snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"Isolated sleet and snow showers are likely overnight, however many will remain dry with clear skies," the Met Offices forecasts. "Brisk winds, and turning cold with a risk of some patchy ice by morning. Minimum temperature -1C."

Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.

National Highways is warning motorists to check forecasts and road conditions before travelling, and has issued a Severe Alert for snow in some areas.

They also ask drivers to allow extra time to complete journeys and to consider whether their trip is absolutely necessary.