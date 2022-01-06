Shropshire residents can soon have a recycle bin to replace the smaller boxes

It comes after a survey was conducted for the waste service in 2018, which saw 45 per cent of responses state that at-home recycling would be made easier by an additional recycling bin.

The plans for additional bins were agreed by Shropshire Council's cabinet last year, but the funding is yet to be approved by a meeting of the full council.

Now, officials have been asked to formally approve the roll-out of additional wheelie bins for recycling cans, glass and plastic – and to approve the investment of almost £3million to fund the extra bin.

If the funding is agreed at the meeting on January 13, people living in Shropshire will be able to start making requests, with the first bins set to be delivered from spring.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste and recycling, said: “The news of an extra bin for recycling has been warmly welcomed by residents across Shropshire.

"And I know many people are eager to have one as soon as possible. If the council agrees to fund the roll-out on January 13, people will be able to order their bin, with the first bins being delivered to homes in May.

“The provision of a bin for recycling is a direct response to residents’ comments and requests – and is a pledge we made in our election manifesto last year.

“It’s clear that it’s something that many people want, and it’s something that will help us to boost the amount of waste that is recycled in Shropshire.

“It won’t be compulsory to have a bin. Some people may not have room for one, or may prefer to keep using their kerbside boxes, but we’re confident that many people will want to take up this opportunity.”

The bin – which would be optional and free – would replace the existing black recycling boxes, and help to increase the amount of waste recycled by providing households with a larger container.

It would also reduce the amount of waste lost to the recycling process after being blown out of the boxes on windy days.

It would make the storage of recycling more convenient for residents, and reduce the amount of bending and lifting for residents and waste and recycling crews.

Assuming that more than 140,000 households (96.7 per cent) request a bin, the total cost of providing them would be £2.93m.