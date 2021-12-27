Flood alert remains in place for northern parts of Shropshire

The Environment Agency says river levels have risen at the Tern - Walcot river gauge and a flood alert remains in place for low lying land and roads in the Tern and Perry catchments from Wolverley to Newport.

Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington, they say.

"We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation," says the Environment Agency's flood alert system.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water. This message will be updated tomorrow morning... or as the situation changes."