Boxing Day traditions continue with Albrighton and Woodland Hunt in Newport

Albrighton & Woodland Hunt Bank Holiday Monday 2021 - setting off from Newport Rugby Club

Traditionally hunts meet on a Boxing Day, except when it falls on a Sunday – when the meet is switched to the Monday.

The Albrighton and Woodland Hunt met at the Newport Rugby Club, setting off for the day trail hunting at about 11am.

Since the banning of fox hunting the dogs now follow scent trails laid by the organisers of the hunt.

Secretary, Alison Lawton said it was wonderful how the dogs had been able to adapt so well to trail hunting, ensuring that the hunt tradition could continue.

"We lay trails early in the morning and throughout the day," she said.

"The hunt is important to the local economy. It brings people into the area, supporting not only the rugby club but also local pubs and restaurants.

"We have members from all walks of life and of all ages. I am a retired children's nurse who loves horses and also the social side of the hunt. They are an important part of keeping our countryside open."

Alison said the hunt was ensuring that it followed Covid restrictions.

"We have urged people not to attend if they feel unwell and to do lateral flow tests before they come out."

She thanks the farmers and landowners who gave permission for the hunt to cross their fields.

"There are 250 packs of hounds meeting in England on Monday and all are reliant on those who let them cross their land.

"Altogether the day went very well and we had an awful lot of support at the rugby club before we set off.

"It was slightly wet during the hunt but not enough to deter us."