Public urged not to touch sick or dead birds

Cases have been confirmed in Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Wrexham.

While no local cases have been confirmed in Telford and Wrekin to date, the council says it is making all necessary preparations to protect public health and animal welfare.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: "While the risk to the public from this strain of Avian Flu is very low, it's vital we are aware and do what we can to reduce the spread of it.

"People out and about in Telford and Wrekin should not touch or try to rescue injured birds as they could be infected.

People should not touch or try to rescue sick or injured birds and should report them to the DEFRA helpline on 03459 335577.

Officers from Telford & Wrekin Council's Trading Standards Animal Health team also advise local bird keepers to remain vigilant and to look out for signs of ill health in their birds.

Local bird keepers must also follow strict bio-security rules brought in by the government to reduce the risk of the disease spreading among captive birds.

As a result, it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors.

Also, wild birds cannot have access to any bedding, feed or water intended for kept poultry or birds, and steps must be taken to reduce the movement of people in the areas where birds are kept.