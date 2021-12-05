Bird flu case confirmed in Mid Wales

The case was revealed by the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Christianne Glossop, who said it had been found at a mixed poultry premises near Crickhowell in Powys.

A spokesman said the premises holds chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, pheasants, swans and rheas.

According to officials a three km protection zone, a 10km surveillance zone, and a 10km restricted zone have been declared around the infected premises, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Ms Glossop said: "This confirmation of a case of avian influenza in mixed poultry is further evidence of the need for all keepers of birds to ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“New housing measures have come into force to protect poultry and kept birds, but I must stress that this is at its most effective when combined with implementation of the most stringent biosecurity measures.

“This is the third case of avian influenza to be confirmed in Wales this winter so far, which highlights the importance for keepers of birds to be vigilant.

“Public Health Wales has said the risk to the health of the public from Avian Influenza is very low and the Food Standards Agency has made clear it does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

“Suspicion of avian influenza or any other notifiable disease must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”