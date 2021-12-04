Sustainability shop offering green Christmas gifts and wrapping

Keli King of the Little Green Pantry with the Christmas section

The Little Green Pantry in Wellington has a section of gifts made from recyclable materials, including reusable children's colouring activities and plastic-free playpress activity sets.

There is also recyclable plain craft paper on offer, as well as brown paper tape with Christmas designs, ink and stamps for decoration in the style of stags and stars.

Keli King, owner of The Little Green Pantry, said she was "trying to show that it's still possible to buy gifts without the plastic" and that she had noticed an "upturn in interest" from people thinking green.

She said that she had experienced "people coming in and wanting to find out more", as "people are more aware" of the impact of climate change now.

Keli started her business in 2019 after watching the BBC series 'War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita,' which led to a family decision to cut down on their plastic usage.

After travelling to Green Options in Shrewsbury to do her shopping, Keli decided that she wanted to do something similar for people living in the Telford and Wrekin area.

Keli initially started in Wellington Market and operated a delivery system during Covid-19, before receiving a grant from the council to open her shop.

The Little Green Pantry is a "mini supermarket" where "everything is eco-friendly and ethical," offering a wider range of gifts, toiletries, baby products and vegan food.