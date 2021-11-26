New campaign aims to keep adults connected to nature through learning

The Field Studies Council has compiled a programme of new introductory nature and biodiversity-related courses

The Field Studies Council (FSC), which has its headquarters located at Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury, has compiled a programme of new introductory nature and biodiversity-related courses which will be delivered through a mix of online learning and unique place-based experiences.

The winter programme launched earlier this month and it is hoped the courses will help maintain and strengthen the links people have made with the natural world throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

They will cover a range of ecology and conservation topics, teach practical wildlife identification skills and provide an opportunity for people to connect with nature in more creative ways.

Clare Rooney, eco-skills engagement and training manager for FSC, said the courses would suit individuals looking to build their knowledge and interest in specific areas of natural history, those looking to gain skills to kickstart their environmental career, career changers wanting to move into the environmental sector or established professionals looking to further develop their skills.

She said: “The coronavirus pandemic and enforced lockdowns changed the way many of us interact with the natural world.

"Lots of us spent more time outside surrounded by nature, exercised more regularly and found new hobbies connected to the environment.

“As a result of this we’ve seen a growing interest and curiosity among people to better understand the world around them.

"They want to know more, protect more and conserve more and these courses have been designed to support people who want to enrich their lives through learning.

“Through knowledge, understanding and practical first-hand experience, we can all find new and better ways to connect and protect the natural world and our lives can feel so much more fulfilled because of it.

“Whether people want to learn more about the ecology of garden birds, amphibians or reptiles, find out how to better conserve our marine populations, understand how to identify wildflowers and fungi or learn a creative skill such as sketching or creative writing in nature, our expert, specialist tutors have all bases covered with these terrific courses.”

Online booking for the courses is now open and for more information people can visit field-studies-council.org/courses-and-experiences/eco-skills-courses

The Field Studies Council has been delivering environmental education in the UK for more than 75 years.