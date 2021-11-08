Wildlife expert details how climate change is already affecting Shropshire

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 04/11/2021..Pics in Bridgnorth of Autumn colour..

Dr Cath Price, of Shropshire Wildlife Trust, has given a species-by-species run down of those creatures at-risk, as well as those many migrant creatures that are thriving as a result of global warming.

Dr Price, who is the engagement officer for the trust, also gave a call to action for people to help create wildlife corridors to help animals move around to different environments.

Dr Price told her audience on YouTube that all of the top 10 warmest years had been since 2002. The warmest decade had been the last one and the 21st century has been the warmest of the last three.

But it is also getting wetter.

"The ice sheets are melting and what goes up must come down," she said. This has added to severe flooding.

One of the most notable changes is how gardens have to be mowed earlier and later in the year as the growing season lengthens. Species of orchid are moving further north and trees are losing their leaves a lot later.

She said that there is still a lot of green around even as we enter November, compared to the complete loss of leaves by the end of October which used to be the norm for autumn.

She said that Shropshire habitats weren't as badly affected so far as the Grampians or more extreme environments.

And change so far has been good so far for species that are expanding to the UK from abroad or moving further north.

Barn owls are helped by milder winters, but pest also can survive in gardens, she said.

Dr Price warned that some species are in danger of dying out, including some types of bee that live at Long Mynd and Caer Caradoc, which are losing out as their environments change.

Butterfies are also at risk from severe weather, heavy showers can destroy them when they are needing to migrate. But the Red Admiral butterfly can survive winters by hibernating.

And in the rivers too she said "salmon could disappear from much of their range. They are cold water fish.

"Carp might dominate, which would have an impact on the rivers because they churn up the mud from the bottom."

Big changes are being seen in the bird population as species new to the county move in and are able to breed.

"We are already seeing more egrets," she said. "They aren't breeding here yet but it is a matter of time.

"It's pretty exciting that we will see some."

The feeding patterns of some creatures like the willow warbler are having to change. They had been synchronised to feed on caterpillars which are breeding earlier but the birds are "not catching up" and might have a shortage of food.

Among mammals, badgers are able to produce more cubs and are thriving in warmer conditions.

And among bats, a migrant form of pipistrelle that has been spreading in the UK since 1997 has also been seen in Shropshire.

Dr Price said that to be able to respond to climate change, creatures need to be able to move through the countryside.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is creating nature recovery networks throughout the county to enable creatures to migrate.

"Recording what you see is very important, it helps build up a good picture of how climate change is affecting the county," she said.

"But most importantly we have to look after the habitats we have. By looking after our wild places and special habitats gives creatures time to adapt.

"Give us a hand, join us and help us look after all those wild spaces," she said.