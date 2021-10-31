Around 100 people turned out at the Deep Water Rising climate protest at Ironbridge

The Deep Water Rising event at Ironbridge saw campaigners gathering on Saturday evening to highlight their call for decisive measures to be agreed at COP26 – the climate conference taking place in Glasgow.

The event was one of a number taking place in landmark waterside locations across the country.

The group met on the Iron Bridge and took part in a two-minute silence after a procession led by the Salop Samba Band.

Following the silence those present took part in a 'pandemonium' collective of noise using drums, saucepans, lids, bells, whistles, rattles, and clapping to highlight their message.

A number of campaigners had prepared placards and banners for the event, imploring politicians to 'turn off the Co2 tap'.

Ironbridge councillor Carolyn Healy, also Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, attended and spoke to those present.

Local Deep Water Rising organiser and Ironbridge resident Fiona Morgan also spoke to the campaigners.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kevin Bundy of Deep Water Rising Telford, said it was vital for people to stand up and make their voices heard on the issue.

He said: "Our world has never been in greater peril than it is now. We don’t need yet more empty promises, failed targets and greenwash from the world leaders gathering at COP26.