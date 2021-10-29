Young environmentalists given chance to have a say on COP26 thanks to Shropshire charity

The COP26 Youth Debate on November 3 is expected to attract a wide audience of young environmentalists, who will be given the opportunity to share their own ideas and thoughts on how the UK and world nations are tackling the climate change crisis.

The event is being staged virtually by environmental education charity the Field Studies Council (FSC) through its youth council to coincide with the conference, which runs from October 31 to November 12.

Anyone aged between 18 and 25 is invited to take part.

Dylan Bryne, chair of the FSC youth council, said: “This will be a great opportunity for young people that have a passion for the environment to put forward their ideas or reservations on how the world is addressing climate change.

“We will be discussing and debating the headline topics being raised at the COP26 conference but also sharing our own solutions and ideas on how we can build back greener.

“Anyone with an interest in the environment, either through their studies or work, can take part in the debate and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.”

Bek Trehern, who will host the debate on behalf of the youth council, added: “Education has a significant role to play in the future fight against climate change and many of the young people who will be taking part in this debate are already developing the skills and knowledge needed to be able to tackle the ongoing challenges we face.

“By sharing ideas and knowledge, we as a council, can encourage greater engagement in nature and the environment and help shape and influence environmental actions at a grass roots level.”

The Field Studies Council has been delivering environmental education in the UK for more than 75 years and is considered a leader in its field.

It operates a network of field study centres across England, Wales and Scotland and aims to educate people of all ages from primary school upwards about the environment, how to connect with it, protect it and understand it.

Mark Castle, chief executive, said: “FSC is here to inspire curiosity about the world around us and share the knowledge needed to protect and defend it.

“Through our events, courses and wildlife guides, we aim to encourage positive and practical ways for people to make a difference to managing the climate change challenge and this debate is a fantastic way for young people to get involved in discussing global issues and have their say on how we can better address the ongoing challenges.”

The FSC Youth Council is made up of 12 volunteers who represent and provide a voice for the increasing number of young people who are involved in the charity’s work and educational courses.

There's still space to attend and young people can sign up either as a participant or as a member of the audience.

To register for the debate visit field-studies-council.org/shop/courses/cop26-youth-debate

There is also an opportunity for individuals and professionals outside of the 18-25 age category to take part in the event by emailing youthengagement@field-studies-council.org