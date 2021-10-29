Bells will toll to warn of climate change

Church bells will ring out across part of South Shropshire to warn of the danger of climate change.

Four heritage bells at St Mary's Church, Stottesdon, will be run from 6pm on Saturdayin unison with others across the UK.

Clare Tibbits, Churchwarden, said: "People mostly associate church bells with the call to worship, to weddings and for special national celebrations. However, bells also have another historic function: to ring out warnings.

"Here at St Mary’s Church, we believe we are now in a time of real national, climate crisis and we want to to warn and alert the people of Stottesdon and elsewhere to the threats we all face.

"There can no longer be any doubt that humanity is now in mortal danger and on a global scale."

"Here in south Shropshire, extreme weather events have caused disruptive flooding and have affected fruit, vegetable and other crops. As Christians we are deeply concerned with the millions around the world who are being profoundly affected: the poor who have contributed the least to the problem."

