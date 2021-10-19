Weather forecast: Thunderstorm warning issued for Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by weather forecasters for tomorrow morning.

Photo: Snapper SK
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning affecting much of the West Midlands including Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys, as well as neighbouring areas such as the West Midlands Conurbation, Staffordshire and Herefordshire.

It will be in place between 4am and midday.

The Met Office says people should expect a brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds which may cause some disruption.

The warning says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of damage to trees by strong and gusty winds."

