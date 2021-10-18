Council invests £1.5 million into creating better neighbourhoods

Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies with Councillor Ian Preece

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing more than £1.5 million into community action teams (CATs) that take an area-focused approach to creating better neighbourhoods.

The investment comes as more than £16 million is invested across the borough into projects that will make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable for residents, the council said.

This is on top of £50 million already going into neighbourhood and enforcement services.

CAT teams were launched in the summer and are a new way of working to address local issues and carry out extra jobs that aren’t picked up as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s routine grounds, street cleansing and enforcement services.

Some areas have opted for more CCTV, including Newport, which has recently announced the council is part-funding solar powered CCTV in its Norbroom Park.

While others have chosen more neighbourhood enforcement officers to help look after the area.

Cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, Councillor Lee Carter said small changes make a big difference to people's lives.

“We are determined that as we get back to a more normal way of life, that we do so with renewed energy as, together, we protect, care and invest to create a better borough," Councillor Carter said.

“The CAT teams are a way of making small differences on the ground that mean a lot to residents, from clearing away graffiti, to cutting back overgrown footpaths or litter picking.

“They are able to move swiftly and deal quickly with local issues as a priority for each area and address concerns promptly.”

There are now 13 teams that are part-funded through town and parish councils with further investment from the borough council.

As each area is different, packages are tailored to meet the needs, priorities and budgets of each location. Some have opted for a public realm team to look after the environment, an environmental liaison officer, neighbourhood enforcement officer and CCTV, and others have just opted for CCTV.

The scheme also provides an opportunity to create apprenticeships for young people.