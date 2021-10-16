Homeowners to offer tips on how making houses greener in open door day

By David TooleyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

Energy conscious householders across the Shrewsbury area are throwing open their front doors to show how they're making their homes greener.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 14/10/2021..Pic in Shrewsbury where an event has been organised, The Green Door event, where people who have converted there house or are in the process of doing so to improve running costs, insulation etc, are throwing there doors open to visitors to come and discuss the merits of the projects they have embarked on. Pictured here is David and Sorrel Williams. They are currently working on there new house. They are insulating around the window with Wood Fibre. The window is triple glazed and they have took other measures including putting a huge wedge of insulation under a new floor etc etc..
SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 14/10/2021..Pic in Shrewsbury where an event has been organised, The Green Door event, where people who have converted there house or are in the process of doing so to improve running costs, insulation etc, are throwing there doors open to visitors to come and discuss the merits of the projects they have embarked on. Pictured here is David and Sorrel Williams. They are currently working on there new house. They are insulating around the window with Wood Fibre. The window is triple glazed and they have took other measures including putting a huge wedge of insulation under a new floor etc etc..

David and Sorrel Williams are in the process of making their home cosier by insulating their home, including around this triple-glazed window with wood fibre.

They are among a group of volunteer homeowners who will be opening - and then closing their doors to keep the heat in - as part of Green Doors Day from 10am to 5pm on Saturday October 30.

They will be able to give hints and tips to people who are thinking of doing the same to save money and be kinder to the environment.

Tony Baker of Zero Carbon Shropshire, the group organising the event, said: "We hope lots of people get through our Green Doors.

"They're sure to get loads out of the day.

"From simple steps, such as draught-proofing, to more complex installations such as heat pumps and internal wall insulation, our Green Doors display a large range of modifications that we can all benefit from."

This year they will be showing two new homes, built to Passiv standards, currently the top of the class in terms of energy efficiency."

For more information and for the locations of the Green Doors please visit http://www.shrewsburygreendoors.co.uk/.

Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News