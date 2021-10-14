Three-in-a-row for Stanmore Country Park

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 14/10/2020..Pics in Bridgnorth at Stanmore Country Park, where they are celebrating after getting the Green Flag (Community) award. Chair of the friends of the park: Andy Howard and Secretary: Lucy Hockenhull are pictured..

The Friends of Stanmore Country Park are celebrating a hat-trick after securing a prestigious Green Flag Community Award for a third year running.

The award, managed by Keep Britain Tidy under license from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government recognizes well-managed parks and green spaces. The 40-hectare country park on the site of the former RAF Bridgnorth was judged as providing an accessible, welcoming and well-maintained environment with a rich biodiversity and heritage, all underpinned by significant levels of community involvement.

The judgment illustrates that Stanmore has qualities, which make it an equal of other green spaces across the UK, as well as internationally, from world famous London parks to other local community assets.

Dr Andy Howard, Chair of the Friends of Stanmore said: "We are absolutely delighted that Stanmore has yet again been recognised in this way, in turn reflecting the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers together with the rangers from Shropshire Council."

He added that the judge described Stanmore as ‘a little gem for all ages to enjoy’, and it is an observation that well describes the park.