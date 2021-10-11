Kayaking club fills three canoes with rubbish during mile-long river litter pick

The club filled three open canoes full of rubbish

Wombourne Kayak Club committed to doing a clean of one mile of the River Severn from Ironbridge to Jackfield Rapids, one of the club's frequently visited areas, as part of the Surfers Against Sewage Million Mile Clean.

Zoey Rowe of the club said: "We all paddle that stretch quite a lot and we didn't expect that much.

"We were thinking we would have a few cans, bottles, that kind of thing. We filled three open canoes full of rubbish. We pulled about 10 traffic cones out of the water, a mattress, a wicker chair.

The club had 12 volunteers pulling waste out of the river

"We couldn't believe how much there was."

The club had 12 kayakers working for a little over two hours on just one mile of river, and managed to retrieve a shocking amount of rubbish.

Zoey added: "We paddle there all the time, we were shocked by how much rubbish there was.

Wombourne Kayak Club cleaned a mile of the River Severn

"It was good we could do it, but it makes you wonder how much more is out there."