Appeal for new trustees as canal project nears testing phase

Montgomery Canal Restoration

If water testing at the Montgomery Canal is successful then the channel will be open for navigation to Crickheath the following year to signal a major landmark in the re-development scheme.

Shropshire Union Canal volunteers have been carrying out major engineering work along a 361-yard dry section of the stretch and aim to link it to the national network of canals to the Winding Hole at Crickheath, which is in water.

Now the organisers are appealing for new trustees to help move the scheme to the next phase.

Montgomery Canal Restoration - Building up the offside bank at 'Hell Hole'

Canal Society spokesman Fred Barrett said: "Attention is now also being given to the next phase of restoration

beyond the Winding Hole. In addition to new volunteers, who are always welcomed,we are seeking new trustees from all backgrounds to guide the Society through this exciting future."

With the help of consulting engineers Arcadis and volunteers the towpath has been built, work to build up the offside bank is making progress, 197ft of channel has been lined. An estimated five tons of fill is also required for the section known as 'Hell Hole'.

To compensate for time lost due to Covid-19 restrictions there are now two work parties per month and this will continue into next year.

Montgomery Canal Restoration - Crickheath south will be the next phase

Further on down the canal towards Llanymynech advanced plans are in place to restore School House Bridge, in Long Lane, near Crickheath next year organised by the Restore The Montgomery Group.