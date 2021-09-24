Weather forecast: Final blast of warm weather over weekend before autumn showers arrive

An Indian summer has been forecast for Shropshire, but a shock could be in store for Monday.

People have one more weekend to enjoy the warm weather
Forecasters at the Met Office say the temperature on Saturday is set to soar to a balmy 21C, with Sunday not far behind on 20C.

With the chance of rain put at a paltry five per cent across both days, the cloud is set to clear by mid morning to reveal a glorious early autumn day.

Sunday is set to be a repeat performance from the atmosphere - giving perhaps a last chance to whip out the barbecue or top up the tan.

A final weekend of warm weather is forecast across the country, with the Met Office saying London and the South East could see maximum temperatures of 23C on Saturday.

Some pockets of England, just north of London, could also see highs of 24C or 25C.

However, there's a bit of a shock in store for Monday as the temperature pegs back to a more normal 16C, with traditional autumn showers becoming a bigger part of the equation.

Nicky Maxey, for the Met Office, said a cold front moving in to Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday will then cross from east to west of the UK on Monday.

“That’s bringing some potentially heavy rain," she said.

“There’s still some sunshine scattered round on Monday but we could see heavier showers.

“Hail and thunder is also a risk to the North and West, so Monday heralds a real change towards the autumnal-style weather.”

